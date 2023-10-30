Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

RIO opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

