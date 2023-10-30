Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $180.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

