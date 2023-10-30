Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 812 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

