Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.21.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $235.62 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.12.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

