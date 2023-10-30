Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Medifast worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medifast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $768.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

