Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $11.52 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $569.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.65.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

