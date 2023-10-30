Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $380,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $51.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.46.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

