Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $828,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

