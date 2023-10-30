Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

