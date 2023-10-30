Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,389 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,586,000 after buying an additional 510,516 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.99 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.