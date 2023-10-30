Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $423.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

