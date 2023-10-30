Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after buying an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 275,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

