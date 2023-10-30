Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,875.06 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,960.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

