Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 200 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $81.25 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.19.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

