Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 235 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $269.38 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.19 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

