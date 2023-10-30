Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 898 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

