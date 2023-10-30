Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.