Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

