Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $80.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.43.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

