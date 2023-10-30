RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363,861 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up about 3.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Kosmos Energy worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,686,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284,372 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,119,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,050 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,238,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 522,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,214. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

