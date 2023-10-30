RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,661 shares during the period. Corporación América Airports accounts for 0.2% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 0.11% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 4.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 50.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 10,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,547. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $8.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

