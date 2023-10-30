Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on R. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.53. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,354 shares of company stock worth $14,709,162. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.