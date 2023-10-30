Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $418.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Saia from $403.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.29.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $344.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.53. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. Saia’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,713. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Saia by 5.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Saia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,504,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

