Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Position Reduced by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,669.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

