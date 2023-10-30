Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 8.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. 461,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

