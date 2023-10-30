Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,246,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. 393,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,841. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.