Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $20.09 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,050,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,395,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,107 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 66.2% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,737,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 130.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 767,922 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

