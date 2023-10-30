SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $61.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

SEI Investments stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $605,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

