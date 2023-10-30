SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

