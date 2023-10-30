ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $660.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.16.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $554.01 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.84. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 196.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

