Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

SHW opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.83 and a 200 day moving average of $252.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

