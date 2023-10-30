Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Drops By 8.6%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.5 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Airbus stock opened at $131.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.02. Airbus has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $152.11.

Airbus Company Profile

Featured Stories

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

