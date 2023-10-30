Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Increases By 12.5%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Stock Up 21.3 %

AREBW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. American Rebel has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.