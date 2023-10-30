Short Interest in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Increases By 13.2%

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Aquaron Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQU opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. Aquaron Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

