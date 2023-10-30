Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Decreases By 12.8%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $20.83 on Monday. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $355.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

