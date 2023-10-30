Short Interest in Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Increases By 7.3%

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ault Alliance Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AULT stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Ault Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($50.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative net margin of 145.39% and a negative return on equity of 111.40%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Ault Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

