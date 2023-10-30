Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Increases By 7.3%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNFF. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

