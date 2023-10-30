Short Interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Increases By 23.4%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 73,630,000 shares. Currently, 32.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In related news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,434,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,714,883. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,386. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $874.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

