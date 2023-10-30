Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Decreases By 8.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 48,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
CLF opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Featured Articles
