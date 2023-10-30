Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Decreases By 8.5%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 48,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

