Short Interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Drops By 14.5%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 77,391 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

