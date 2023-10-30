Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rises By 7.7%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 214,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 950,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 265,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

DXC stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.