Short Interest in Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Rises By 7.3%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $2.90 on Monday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

Featured Articles

