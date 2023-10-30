Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases By 7.6%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

