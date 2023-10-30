Short Interest in FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Grows By 7.6%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,632,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 11,738,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42,107.3 days.

FCBBF opened at $11.61 on Monday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

