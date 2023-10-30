Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Grows By 23.7%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.48. 430,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.