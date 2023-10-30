Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Drops By 15.1%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 125,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nelnet

Insider Activity at Nelnet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nelnet news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $82.75 on Monday. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 51.62 and a quick ratio of 51.62. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.