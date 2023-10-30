Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Declines By 18.5%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

