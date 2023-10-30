Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Drops By 14.9%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $159.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

