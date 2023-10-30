Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.35. 120,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 451,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

