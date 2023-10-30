SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. SJW Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

